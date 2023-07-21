PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.
PWSC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PWSC opened at $23.08 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -164.86 and a beta of 0.84.
PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
