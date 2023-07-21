Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Up 4.9%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 76.28 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.99). Approximately 546,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 527,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.94).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £119.22 million, a PE ratio of 2,533.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Premier Miton Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea sold 200,402 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £178,357.78 ($233,208.39). 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

