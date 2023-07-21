Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

PFG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.38.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 141.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

