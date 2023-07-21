Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 98,777 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 29,043 shares.The stock last traded at $44.71 and had previously closed at $44.44.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1537 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $646,000.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

