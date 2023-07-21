ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Trading 0.4% Higher

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.13. 4,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 19,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the first quarter worth about $818,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 246.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

