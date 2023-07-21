ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $96.26 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

