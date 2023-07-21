Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Prosperity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $62.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

