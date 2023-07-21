PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Stock Position Increased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,742,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990,966 shares during the period. PureCycle Technologies makes up 13.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned approximately 4.73% of PureCycle Technologies worth $54,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.