Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Reduced by Analyst

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

European Commercial REIT Stock Performance

European Commercial REIT Increases Dividend

European Commercial REIT ( TSE:ERE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.72). The business had revenue of C$33.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.12 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

