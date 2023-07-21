Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Reduced by Analyst

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.
Separately, Desjardins downgraded European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 14th.
European Commercial REIT Stock Performance
European Commercial REIT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from European Commercial REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than European Commercial REIT
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.