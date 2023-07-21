Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Loblaw Companies Limited Issued By Desjardins (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued on Monday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on L. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$139.94.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

TSE L opened at C$119.34 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$105.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.25. The stock has a market cap of C$38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$118.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$119.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.95.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.12 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.73%.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a $0.446 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.