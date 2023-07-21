Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.54. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Trex by 98,060.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084,187 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Trex by 2,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after buying an additional 1,132,100 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $53,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after buying an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Trex by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,793,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,948,000 after buying an additional 877,113 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

