Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Cut by Zacks Research

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.48. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $34.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $8.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $8.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.78 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Dillard’s Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $314.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.36 and a 200 day moving average of $330.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.93. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $214.23 and a 1 year high of $417.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 50.46%.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

