QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,083. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

