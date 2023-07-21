Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Up 3.8%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 61,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 743,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Qudian Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 54.05%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qudian

Qudian Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Qudian by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Qudian by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 71,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qudian by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 53,756 shares during the last quarter.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

