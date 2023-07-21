Qudian (NYSE:QD) Shares Up 3.8%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. 61,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 743,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.78.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 54.05%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.
