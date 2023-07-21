Ra Capital Management, L.P. Buys 495,008 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 495,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $6,167,799.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,117,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,140,885.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of JANX stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $12.79. 66,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,199. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $535.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.47. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 731.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JANX. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 170.1% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,838,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,585,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 115,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 477.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

JANX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

