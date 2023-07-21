Ra Capital Management, L.P. Buys 495,008 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 495,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $6,167,799.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,117,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,140,885.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of JANX stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $12.79. 66,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,199. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $535.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.47. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.64.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 731.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JANX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Featured Articles
