Rain Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Rain Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,670. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.