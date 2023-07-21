Rain Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,029 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17,817.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 759,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,383. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

