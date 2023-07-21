Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Shares Up 5.2%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.05 ($0.20). 2,601,149 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 1,171,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.30 ($0.19).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rainbow Rare Earths from GBX 33 ($0.43) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.83 million, a PE ratio of -1,440.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

