Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RMBS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.78 and a beta of 1.27. Rambus has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $68.54.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 42,056 shares of company stock worth $2,002,771 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Rambus by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

