Raymond James Downgrades StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SVI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$7.39.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

