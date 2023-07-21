Raymond James Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CDPYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CDPYF stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $40.14.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0918 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 66,000 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $17 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

