Raymond James Lowers MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HZO. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $835.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth $27,000. Amundi acquired a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.