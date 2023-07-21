Raymond James Raises Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $44.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mplx has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $35.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 364,860.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 339,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 339,320 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Mplx by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

