RBG (LON:RBGP) Trading Up 6.5%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.23 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.75 ($0.38). Approximately 713,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 407,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.32. The company has a market capitalization of £25.02 million, a PE ratio of 337.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59.

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

