REACT Group (LON:REAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.54

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 2938438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

REACT Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.19.

About REACT Group

(Get Free Report)

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REACT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REACT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.