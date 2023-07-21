Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.92

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.92 and last traded at $111.90, with a volume of 207719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RETA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 6,750 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.26, for a total value of $582,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,923.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,818,631.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,876,354.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,682 shares of company stock worth $10,758,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $197,231,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,468 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after buying an additional 897,481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,690,000 after buying an additional 472,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 420,490 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

