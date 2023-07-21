Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $89.03

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.03 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 82.88 ($1.08). Record shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 187,407 shares traded.

Record Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of £166.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,406.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.

Get Record alerts:

Record Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Record’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Insider Activity

Record Company Profile

In other news, insider Steve Cullen bought 26,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £25,263.36 ($33,032.64). Insiders own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.