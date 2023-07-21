Red Cat (RCAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th.
Red Cat Price Performance
RCAT stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Red Cat has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.57.
Institutional Trading of Red Cat
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCAT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Red Cat by 195.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Red Cat by 30.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.
About Red Cat
Red Cat Holdings, Inc, a military technology company, engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company develops Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations. It also provides unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerous environments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Red Cat
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.