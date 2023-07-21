Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $19.54. 5,375,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,330,700. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,222,000 after buying an additional 275,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.