ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Large Volume Increase

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,163,339 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 895,297 shares.The stock last traded at $6.15 and had previously closed at $5.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNW. Credit Suisse Group raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.
ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 6.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
