ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Large Volume Increase

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,163,339 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 895,297 shares.The stock last traded at $6.15 and had previously closed at $5.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNW. Credit Suisse Group raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 129,147 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

