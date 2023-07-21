Research Analysts Set Expectations for Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$96.81 million for the quarter. Karora Resources had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

Karora Resources Price Performance

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$7.50 price objective on Karora Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Shares of Karora Resources stock opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$804.68 million, a P/E ratio of 76.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.69. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.38 and a twelve month high of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About Karora Resources

(Get Free Report)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.