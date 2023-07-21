Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $284.00

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 284 ($3.71) and traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.16). Restore shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.25), with a volume of 615,821 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RST. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Restore from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Restore from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 283.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

