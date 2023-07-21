Reviewing Alpine 4 (ALPP) & The Competition

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Alpine 4 to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alpine 4 and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpine 4 Competitors 100 379 749 36 2.57

Alpine 4 presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,016.75%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.09%. Given Alpine 4’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alpine 4 is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $103.33 million -$12.88 million -3.58 Alpine 4 Competitors $444.06 million -$13.29 million 34.01

This table compares Alpine 4 and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alpine 4’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpine 4. Alpine 4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Alpine 4 has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine 4’s competitors have a beta of -9.45, indicating that their average stock price is 1,045% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Alpine 4 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -13.70% -22.12% -10.93% Alpine 4 Competitors -11.44% -18.75% -4.70%

Summary

Alpine 4 beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision. It also designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and other products, as well as offers specialized spiral ductwork. In addition, the company provides logistics services for various industries, such as medical, consumer electronics, energy, and disaster relief; electronic contract manufacturing services; contract manufacturing services for dietary and nutritional supplements; international contracting, fabricator, and project management services; and geospatial and 3D data services for various industries, including construction, oil/gas, mining, and quarries. It also manufactures and sells electronic components; and designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial LED lighting and electronics, such as televisions, mounting solutions, projectors and screens, audio equipment, digital signage, mobile audio and video systems, and various wire and connecting products. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

