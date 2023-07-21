Reviewing Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD)

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPHD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bentley Systems and Oncology Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems 14.40% 38.40% 6.78% Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bentley Systems and Oncology Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $1.14 billion 13.36 $174.74 million $0.51 105.82 Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Oncology Pharma.

Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Pharma has a beta of -2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 348% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Bentley Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Bentley Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bentley Systems and Oncology Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 2 7 0 2.78 Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bentley Systems currently has a consensus price target of $52.90, suggesting a potential downside of 1.98%. Given Bentley Systems’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bentley Systems is more favorable than Oncology Pharma.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Oncology Pharma on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, ProjectWise Design Review Service, and SYNCHRO; and asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear, and Seequent Central. In addition, it offers industry solutions comprising AssetWise Linear SUPERLOAD, AssetWise Linear Analytics, AssetWise Inspections, ContextCapture, OpenCities, OpenUtilities, OpenTower, OpenWindPower, Power Line, SPIDA, OrbitGT, sensemetrics, PlantSight, and WaterSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, geoscience subsurface engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

