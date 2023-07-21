Reviewing Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) & Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $94.93 million 3.59 $34.73 million $1.18 8.43 Eagle Bancorp Montana $99.96 million 1.13 $10.70 million $1.53 9.22

Macatawa Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eagle Bancorp Montana. Macatawa Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Bancorp Montana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Macatawa Bank pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 37.51% 16.50% 1.46% Eagle Bancorp Montana 11.25% 8.30% 0.68%

Risk & Volatility

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Macatawa Bank and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 2 1 0 2.33

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.83%. Given Eagle Bancorp Montana’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp Montana is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Macatawa Bank beats Eagle Bancorp Montana on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, multi-family, and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides fraud protection; collection services; disbursement solutions; fund management; and investment and retirement plan services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, such as residential mortgages and construction of residential properties; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family dwellings, nonresidential property, commercial construction and development, and farmland loans; and second mortgage/home equity loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans, such as loans secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats; personal loans and lines of credit; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; construction loans; agricultural loans; and mortgage loan services. The company operates full-service branches and automated teller machines. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, Montana.

