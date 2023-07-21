Reviewing Towngas Smart Energy (OTCMKTS:TGASF) & Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)

Towngas Smart Energy (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) and Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Towngas Smart Energy and Snam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towngas Smart Energy N/A N/A N/A Snam N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Towngas Smart Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Snam shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Towngas Smart Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.2%. Snam pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Towngas Smart Energy pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Snam pays out 61.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Towngas Smart Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Towngas Smart Energy and Snam, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towngas Smart Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Snam 0 3 3 0 2.50

Snam has a consensus price target of $5.18, suggesting a potential downside of 1.27%. Given Snam’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Snam is more favorable than Towngas Smart Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Towngas Smart Energy and Snam’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towngas Smart Energy N/A N/A N/A $0.40 1.11 Snam N/A N/A N/A $0.33 16.05

Towngas Smart Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Snam, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Snam beats Towngas Smart Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Towngas Smart Energy

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products; Gas Connection; and Extended Business. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services. The company also offers financing and engineering works services, smart energy solutions, and upstream and midstream services; and operates vehicle gas refilling stations. The company was formerly known as Towngas China Company Limited and changed its name to Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong. Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants. The company also offers natural gas storage services through an integrated group of infrastructure comprising deposits, wells, gas treatment and compression plants, and the operational dispatching systems; and operates storage concessions in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, and in Abruzzo. In addition, it engages in the rental and maintenance of fibre optic telecommunications cables, as well as energy efficiency solutions for residential, industrial, tertiary, and public administration sectors; and management of biogas and biomethane plants. Further, the company offers engineering and project management services. It also operates in Albania, Saudi Arabia, Austria, China, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, France, Greece, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Snam Rete Gas S.p.A. and changed its name to Snam S.p.A. in January 2012. Snam S.p.A. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

