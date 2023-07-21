Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.13-$2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.19.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:REXR opened at $54.02 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.67.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after buying an additional 4,107,405 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,573,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,492,000 after acquiring an additional 974,709 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

