Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Barclays

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ REYN opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 27.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

