RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 1-Year High at $381.56

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $381.56 and last traded at $379.19, with a volume of 209284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RH from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.87.

RH Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.14 and a 200 day moving average of $283.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in RH by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

