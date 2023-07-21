Richards Packaging Income Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
Richards Packaging Income Price Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a one year low of C$25.52 and a one year high of C$34.10.
Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$106.83 million during the quarter.
About Richards Packaging Income
Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.
