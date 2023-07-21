RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.09, but opened at $41.16. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RingCentral shares last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 75,634 shares changing hands.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,713,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral
RingCentral Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.89.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RingCentral
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
- Is Samsara Poised To Reach New All-Time Highs?
- Did CSX Corporation’s Rebound Just Go Off The Rails?
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.