RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.09, but opened at $41.16. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RingCentral shares last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 75,634 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,713,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,713,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

