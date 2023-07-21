River Oaks Capital LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

River Oaks Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Southern First Bancshares accounts for about 4.2% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $305,217 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

SFST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern First Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,305. The stock has a market cap of $228.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.81. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 million. Analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

