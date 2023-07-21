RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 124 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $189.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.