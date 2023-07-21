RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $69,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

