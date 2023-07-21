Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, July 14th. CL King assumed coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Axonics in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Axonics has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axonics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 48,794 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

