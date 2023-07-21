Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NYXH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nyxoah from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Nyxoah from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $202.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

Nyxoah ( NASDAQ:NYXH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,270.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the second quarter worth about $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the first quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nyxoah by 1,072.4% in the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

