Robert W. Baird Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $566.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $460.00 to $566.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on argenx from $544.00 to $606.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $436.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $505.71.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $534.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.30 and a 200-day moving average of $385.64. argenx has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $536.48.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. As a group, analysts predict that argenx will post -6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

