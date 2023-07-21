Robert W. Baird Trims ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Target Price to $95.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MAN. Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

