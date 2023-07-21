Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.36-16.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.36-$16.50 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ROP traded up $18.54 on Friday, reaching $500.13. The stock had a trading volume of 86,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.97. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $501.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $502.83.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

