Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.16-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.36-$16.50 EPS.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $481.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.97. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $486.46.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $502.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.